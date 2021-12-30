Conor Townsend and Rob Snodgrass react to fresh West Brom player agreement

Conor Townsend gave a two word message of encouragement to Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

The full-back signed a new contract with West Brom. Gardner-Hickman celebrated his 20th birthday by penning a new deal with the Baggies.

The club posted the news on Instagram, to which Townsend sent a simple but classy two-word reply.

“Deserved mate,” wrote the left-back.

Fellow teammate Robert Snodgrass also replied to the post with a joking birthday message.

“Happy birthday young [Taylor]. Can we dye your bum fluff now?” wrote the 34-year old.

Gardner-Hickman has featured for 370 minutes in the Championship so far this season. He’s started four games and come off the bench once as West Brom sit in fourth place.

He also featured in West Brom’s 6-0 Carabao Cup loss to Arsenal earlier in the season.

West Brom are four points away from the automatic promotion places, and only five points away from top of the table Bournemouth.

Valerien Ismael’s side are two points clear of fifth place Middlesbrough, who have played a game more. West Brom’s next fixture comes against Cardiff City on January 2.

The Verdict

This is a positive investment in the youth of the club. Ismael has been using young players in his squad, such as Tom Fellows and Dara O’Shea.

A new contract is a fine reward for Garner-Hickman’s efforts so far this season.

As he has just turned 20-years old, there is still so much more that he can offer the team this season and into the future.