Conor Sellars delivers verdict on Bradford City individual that will be of interest to Leeds United

Bradford City joint-manager, Conor Sellars, have been discussing Jordan Stevens and what he’s seen from the Leeds United loanee since he arrived.

Stevens was on loan with Swindon Town for the first-half of the 2020/21 season, but limited opportunities led to him Bradford’s door in the January transfer window.

However, he’s been limited to only eight appearances in League Two, with just one of those coming in the starting line-up.

When quizzed on the 20-year-old, Sellars delivered his verdict on what he’s seen of the winger.

Speaking to BBC Leeds (as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post), Sellars said: “Jordan’s a really talented player.

“He’s having to fight for his minutes. He’s had a few opportunities. But he’s got to keep impressing when he does come off the bench.

“What I would say is that his mentality when he does come on, often we’ve been in front in the game, he’s had to really work for the team and do his defensive part, which he’s more than happy to do.”

Stevens’ limited opportunities have coincided with Bradford starting to thrive under Sellars and Mark Trueman.

Four wins in their last four fixtures have put Bradford 11th in the table in League Two, with the Bantams just four points adrift of the play-off picture with 17 games still left to play this season.

That’s a big step in the right direction from when Sellars and Trueman took charge of the club and Bradford were facing a relegation battle.

The Verdict

Stevens is unfortunate in the fact that Bradford have been doing so well since he signed on loan.

It’s difficult to break into a side having signed mid-season, but it is even more difficult when the side is doing well and winning most weeks.

Opportunities will come for Stevens, though, whether that’s in the coming months or another season.

He’s a talented period and has impressed figures at Bradford, clearly, given this interview.

