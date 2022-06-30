Conor McGrandles’ first words after striking agreement with Charlton Athletic

Conor McGrandles has signed for Charlton Athletic on a three-year deal, on a free following the expiration of his contract at Lincoln City, the club announced on Wednesday evening.

The 26-year-old was a key player in the Imps’ run to the League One play-off final in 2020/21 and he becomes the Addicks’ fourth addition of the summer transfer window.

McGrandles explained what attracted him to Charlton when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “The manager (Ben Garner) has told me about his style of play, the way he wants to go about things and it suits me down to the ground.

“I want to be in a team that moves the ball and attacks, and ultimately enjoys playing football.

“I have personally had a few good seasons, I think this is the right club for me to kick on and push myself to that next level.

“Hopefully, I can bring a bit of leadership and quality which will be good for everyone.”

The signing of McGrandles certainly bloats the midfield contingent at The Valley, suggesting that there could be outgoings in that area of the pitch before the season kicks off.

Charlton play Kilmarnock in a friendly tomorrow, giving supporters their first chance to see how the team is looking under Garner.

The Verdict

McGrandles is amongst the most technically gifted ball playing midfielders in League One, and has dictated play at times for the Imps in the last two seasons.

Judging by his time at Swindon Town, it would appear that Garner will try to play a midfield three at Charlton, and McGrandles alongside Scott Fraser with George Dobson protecting the back four feels like a good place to start.

This is a signing that fits in line with a team who are going to adopt a possession-based style of play, and potentially with some exciting attacking additions to come, the Addicks are slowly edging their way into the third tier dark horses category.