Conor Hourihane to Luton Town: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Nathan Jones has made it no secret that he wants a left-footed midfielder at Luton Town this summer, with the future of Robert Snodgrass yet to be determined.

The Hatters, who were edged out of the Championship play-offs last time out in Huddersfield, will be striving to enjoy a similar level of success when the new campaign begins.

One player who has been linked with a potential move to Kenilworth Road, who fits the left-footed midfielder specification, is former Aston Villa man Conor Hourihane.

Is it a good potential move?

If the Hatters do not need to break their wage structure to afford a player as talented as Hourihane, then it would be an excellent move with the Hatters striving to succeed next season.

Jones has a clear plan of what he wants within his squad next season, and with Hourihane fitting the criteria, it would be an excellent move.

Huddersfield and Derby County have also been credited with an interest in the experienced midfielder, with the Yorkshire club an exciting potential option.

Would he start?

Admittedly, competition levels are already very high amongst Luton’s central midfielders, however, Hourihane would represent a completely different option to what they already possess.

Naturally, that would bolster his chances of regular inclusion in the starting XI, especially with Jones as vocal as he has been regarding a left-footed option.

Still an excellent talent, with the ability to consistently feed a strong front-line with excellent service, it would be no shock to see Hourihane as a regular starter if he is to arrive at Kenilworth Road.

What does he offer?

Possessing a wand of left foot, and excellent levels of creativity, Hourihane would thrive within a Luton side full of attacking quality.

He is also just as intelligent when out of possession, having the required knowledge when deciding to press or hold.

Not only is he someone that can create in the final third, but Hourihane can also recycle possession and show patience when building up attacks, something that could be extremely valuable for the Hatters next season.