Conor Hourihane starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Charlton on Saturday

Derby County will be aiming to back up their recent 1-0 victory over Oxford United by securing a positive result in their showdown with Charlton Athletic tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, the Rams have engaged in some transfer activity.

Jack Stretton has been loaned out to Carlisle United whilst Lewis Dobbin has joined Derby on a temporary basis from Everton.

Nathan Byrne meanwhile has completed a move to Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC for an undisclosed fee.

While Derby are set to be without James Chester for Saturday’s trip to The Valley, Dobbin could potentially make his debut for the club this weekend.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Derby could line up against Charlton…

Having deployed the 4-3-3 formation against Oxford, Derby interim manager Liam Rosenior may decide to utilise this system again in tomorrow’s fixture.

Goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith will be looking to claim another clean-sheet after preventing the U’s from scoring last Saturday.

Eiran Cashin will be partnered in the heart of defence by Curtis Davies who has now made 152 appearances for the Rams during his time at the club.

Haydon Roberts and Jason Knight will occupy the full-back roles in this particular fixture.

Max Bird meanwhile will be accompanied in the heart of midfield by Kasey Palmer and Conor Hourihane.

Hourihane marked his first competitive appearance for the Rams by scoring the winning goal against the U’s.

As well as finding the back of the net in this fixture, Hourihane provided two key passes for his team-mates and recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.66.

Providing that Hourihane delivers another eye-catching performance on Saturday, he could help Derby seal victory in their meeting with Charlton.

Tom Barkhuizen and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are set to provide some width in this system whilst James Collins will lead the line for Derby.

Having scored 90 goals in League One during his career, Collins will unquestionably be confident in his ability to cause issues for Charlton’s defenders in this clash.

