Conor Hourihane singles out Derby County man for praise after Wycombe win

Derby County midfielder Conor Hourihane has backed David McGoldrick to become a key player for the team moving forward.

The attacker joined the Rams in the summer but an injury issue meant he missed the opening few games of the campaign.

However, McGoldrick is now fit and firing, with the former Sheffield United man playing the full 90 minutes as Liam Rosenior’s side came from behind to beat Wycombe 2-1 on Saturday, thanks to two expert finishes from Hourihane.

And, speaking to Derbyshire Live, the left-footer explained how having his experienced former Ireland teammate in the squad is going to help the Rams promotion push.

“He is a really intelligent footballer. He doesn’t have the career that he has had without being smart upstairs. He will be a big player for us this year and credit to him. He slowed the game down just at the right time to buy that extra yard. That is something people might not see but that’s the intelligence really.”

Derby are outside the play-off places on goal difference, with the East Midlands outfit back in action against Cambridge after the international break.

The verdict

There were some shrewd signings made by Derby County this summer and McGoldrick certainly looked like a great capture for the club.

Not only does he still have plenty of technical ability, but, as Hourihane says, he is an intelligent footballer who can bring a lot to the team with his movement and the way he links up.

Of course, Hourihane hasn’t been a bad signing either and the fans will be excited about what this season could hold, even if patience is required.

