Conor Hourihane shares message with Derby County supporters after netting brace against Wycombe

Conor Hourihane has taken to Instagram to share a message with Derby County’s supporters following his side’s latest outing in League One.

The midfielder helped the Rams secure a much-needed victory over Wycombe Wanderers yesterday by scoring twice at Pride Park.

Having witnessed their side suffer back-to-back defeats in League One, Derby’s fans would have been fearing the worst when Wycombe opened the scoring in the 15th minute of this fixture via an effort from Anis Mehmeti.

Following the break, Hourihane levelled proceedings as he produced a fantastic strike to beat goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

With the game seemingly set to end in a draw, the Republic of Ireland international scored what turned out to be the winning goal for his side in the 86th minute.

As a result of this triumph, Derby moved up to seventh in the League One standings.

The Rams will be looking to back up this victory by producing a positive performance in their showdown with Cambridge United on October 1st.

Reflecting on his side’s clash with Wycombe on Instagram, Hourihane admitted that the win was exactly what Derby needed.

The midfielder posted: “Big 3 points today, just what we needed!!

“Up the Rams.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor Hourihane (@conor_hourihane)

The Verdict

Derby needed Hourihane to step up to the mark in yesterday’s game as they were heading towards yet another defeat in League One.

Whereas the season is still in its infancy, the Rams know that they cannot afford to be dropping points on a regular basis if they are to challenge for automatic promotion and thus particular triumph could prove to be very important.

Having now provided four direct goal contributions in League One for the Rams, it will be interesting to see whether Hourihane will be able to help his side push on at this level.

Currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.14 in the third-tier, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Hourihane produces some more eye-catching performances over the course of the coming months.

