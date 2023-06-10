Derby County are preparing for what will be their second attempt of getting out of League One, following a late failure to secure a play-off spot last time out.

Now, expectation levels have risen at Pride Park and Paul Warne will be eager to deliver promotion and earn a place back in the Championship for the 2024/25 season.

Conor Hourihane will be hoping to play his part in helping his side back to the second tier, with the classy midfielder helping out with 17 goal contributions in 44 league appearances last time out - a number he will be striving to beat during the upcoming campaign.

A new opportunity has come about for the Derby midfielder but it is not set to impact his contract at Pride Park.

What new venture is Derby County midfielder Conor Hourihane embarking on at Aston Villa?

The 32-year-old is set for a coaching role within Aston Villa's academy next season, however, this will not cut his time at Derby short, as he looks to combine his new position and the rest of his playing career.

Speaking on the Southern Stars podcast, the experienced midfielder that he has taken a role with the Premier League club's U16s for the upcoming season.

With no desire to hang up his boots just yet, the Republic of Ireland international is keen to get a head start as he considers life after his playing career.

Hourihane spent five years at Villa Park, before a move to Pride Park came about last summer, with the 32-year-old amassing over 150 appearances in that time.

What has Derby County midfielder Conor Hourihane said about his Aston Villa opportunity?

The creative midfielder spoke to the Southern Star podcast (picked up by the Express & Star) about his new opportunity at the Premier League outfit, and said: “I’m going to be one of a couple of coaches. It’s amazing just to be involved in it.

“I’ve got great contacts there still from the time I was there (at Villa). I was in and out there recently over the summer, and they offered me the job of being involved with the under-16s, and I absolutely jumped at it.

“It’ll be great for the experience and to have on my CV going forward. I’m trying to do as much as I can off the pitch to get ready for the transition over the next couple of years.”