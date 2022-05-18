Conor Hourihane pens message to Sheffield United supporters ahead of his return to Aston Villa

Conor Hourihane has taken to Instagram to wish Sheffield United and the club’s fans the best for the future after making his final appearance for the club yesterday.

The Republic of Ireland international is set to return to Aston Villa later this month when his loan deal reaches a conclusion.

Hourihane would have been hoping to help his side secure a place in the play-off final last night after being introduced as a substitute in the club’s showdown with Nottingham Forest.

However, the Blades suffered a 3-2 defeat on penalties in this fixture as their opponents progressed in this competition.

After Brennan Johnson gave Forest the lead in the first-half, United stepped up their performance levels following the break as goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck levelled the game on aggregate.

Iliman Ndiaye nearly scored what would have been a crucial goal in this clash in extra-time as his effort was denied by goalkeeper Brice Samba.

Samba went on to deny Hourihane, Oliver Norwood and Gibbs-White in the shoot-out as Forest claimed victory.

Reflecting on his stint with the Blades on Instagram, Hourihane has admitted that he has loved his time at the club.

The midfielder posted: “Gutted to go out the way we did last night, really hard one to take.

“I loved my time at the club this season and wish [the] staff, players and fans all the very best moving forward.”

The Verdict

The Blades produced a performance to be proud of last night.

If it wasn’t for Samba’s heroics for Forest, United would currently be preparing for a showdown with Huddersfield Town.

United will now need to regroup over the summer before launching another push for promotion in the 2022/23 campaign.

Having featured on 29 occasions for the Blades in the second-tier, it will be intriguing to see what the future holds for Hourihane.

Given that his contract at Aston Villa is set to expire next month, the midfielder may now be short of suitors this summer if the Premier League club opt to part ways with him as he has a good track-record at Championship level.

During his career to date, the midfielder has provided a respectable total of 67 direct goal contributions in 183 appearances in the second-tier.