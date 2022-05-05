Conor Hourihane gives update on remaining at Sheffield United past this season

Conor Hourihane admits he has had an up and down season at Sheffield United but that he remains open to a potentially permanent deal for next season.

The Blades signed the midfielder on loan from Aston Villa in what looked a pretty eye-catching agreement, given the quality he has shown in the Sky Bet Championship before.

However, he has been in and out of the team a lot this season and that has meant he has not been able to build rhythm and form, with us only seeing glimpses of what he can do in the red and white of Sheffield United.

That said, though, he feels as though he has enjoyed his time at the club and, indeed, he would be open to extending terms over the summer if the opportunity arose and felt right.

Speaking via the Sheffield Star ahead of the club’s final game of the regular season, as they bid to confirm a play-off spot, the midfielder said:

“I’d be open to it.

“It’s been an up and down season for myself, I didn’t play as much at the start, played a bit when Hecky took over and haven’t played as much as I would have liked recently.

"But over the course of the season I feel like I've contributed and enjoyed it so I'm definitely open to things." The Verdict Time will tell as to what happens to Hourihane. There's no doubting he still has a level of quality that can be put to good use for the right side but whether that is Sheffield United or someone else remains to be seen. He is keeping his options open, though, and that makes sense in his position.