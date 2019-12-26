Conor Gallagher reveals Frank Lampard contact during successful Charlton loan

Conor Gallagher has revealed that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has sent him a message praising him for his good work on-loan at Charlton Athletic so far this season.



The 19-year-old joined the Addicks in the summer on a season-long loan from the Blues.

It’s his first experience in first-team football and so far it’s proved to be a good move from Lee Bowyer as Gallagher has scored six goals in 22 Championship appearances this season, earning plenty of praise for his performances at both club and international level with the Young Lions.

Speaking to The Sun, Gallagher has revealed the text messages that Lampard has sent him, saying:

“He [Lampard] sent me a message saying how happy he is for me that my work at Charlton isn’t going unnoticed and everyone is talking about me.”

Gallagher is a personal friend of Chelsea’s Mason Mount. He was in a similar position to Gallagher last season playing for Lampard’s Derby County in the Championship and after the former England midfielder was made Chelsea boss in the summer, has made the step-up into the first-team at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s nice to see he [Mount] is doing well. That’s what has given me the amount of belief I have – if I carry on doing well, there’s a good chance I can carry on next season playing for Chelsea.”

There’s been plenty of clout around Gallagher this season, with Burnley said to be interested in taking the midfielder off of Charlton for the remainder of the season.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Charlton Athletic quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 What position did Charlton finish in the league in the 2016/2017 season? 11th 13th 15th 17th

The verdict

Lampard has brought a new era, and a new philosophy to Chelsea which favours players like Gallagher.

Previously, he would’ve had little chance of playing in the first-team at his parent club but that’s all changed now, and if Gallagher has a strong second-half of the season at Charlton then he could well be in Lampard’s plans for the 2020/2021 Premier League campaign.

So, he will be delighted with how things are going and the challenge now is to help Charlton get back to winning ways.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.