Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady has admitted that he is currently having discussions with the club over his future and expects a decision to be made by the Premier League outfit soon.

Coady spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Everton, who had the opportunity to sign him on a full-time basis for £4.5m due to a clause included as part of this particular deal.

As revealed by The Times journalist Paul Joyce, the club will not be taking up this particular option.

Coady will officially return to Molineux at the end of June when his temporary deal with Everton expires.

While Everton will not be pursuing a permanent deal, Coady has been linked with a move to Sheffield United.

What has been said about Sheffield United's interest in Conor Coady?

According to the Daily Mail, the Blades are understood to be tracking Coady's situation at Wolves ahead of a potential swoop.

Although United are said to be working on a restricted budget, they are still keen on the possibility of a reunion with the England international.

The Blades will have to pay a transfer fee for Coady this summer due to the fact that his current deal at Wolves runs until 2025.

As per Football Insider, Wolves may seek a smaller fee for the defender than the £4.5m option included in the agreement reached with Everton.

Coady made 50 appearances for United during the 2013/14 season.

The Blades could end up facing competition from Nottingham Forest for the centre-back's signature.

As per a separate report from the Daily Mail, Coady has emerged as a transfer target for the Reds.

What has Conor Coady said about his Wolves future amid interest from Sheffield United?

Conor Coady could be on the move for a cut-price this summer.

Making reference to his current situation at Wolves, Coady has admitted that talks are ongoing regarding his future.

Speaking on the latest edition of BBC Radio 5 Live's The Monday Night Club (as cited by Yorkshire Live), Coady said: "I have spoken to Wolves all season and I love the place to bits.

"In my eyes before last pre-season I would never have left Wolves in my life, it was somewhere I hold close to my heart but we got to a situation last summer and everyone knew the World Cup was coming up.

"I had been in the [England] squad for three or four years and the [Wolves] manager at the time made the decision that I wasn't the centre half for him.

"He made the decision to say 'Listen, you can go'.

"I think he understood how important it was.

"I would never get the chance to go to a World Cup again.

"It was so important for me to get the chance to do that and the season had started.

"I am in a little bit of limbo now but I am speaking to Wolves at this moment in time to see what they want.

"The club is the most important thing and I am sure we will come to a decision soon."