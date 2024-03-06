Highlights Ipswich secured a crucial 3-2 win against Bristol City.

Conor Chaplin praised team's mentality in a post-match Instagram post.

Leif Davis showcased Premier League quality, attracting attention from top clubs.

Conor Chaplin scored Ipswich Town's second equaliser of the night, in the 80th minute, against Bristol City, helping the Tractor Boys to an important 3-2 win.

Ipswich managed to walk away from their midweek game with the Robins with all three points, despite being really tested by Liam Manning's side throughout continued periods of the game. It was a vital three points given that the two teams above and below them - Leicester City and Leeds United - also picked up victories on Tuesday night.

Kieran McKenna's side had to be resilient in the second half, and the club's top scorer was very happy with the way that his team managed to eke out an essential three points.

Conor Chaplin's reaction to Bristol City win

The number 10 took to Instagram after the match to collectively praise his teammates and their efforts.

"MENTALITY of this group🔝💙," said Chaplin, who scored his side's second equaliser of the night.

McKenna's players certainly showed their good mentality, after going behind twice in the second half, and missing a penalty to potentially win the game.

How Ipswich overcame Bristol City

The Robins had a chance to go ahead in the first half after a sloppy pass at the back from Luke Woolfenden. It was then his deflection, from an Anis Mehmeti shot, just less than 10 minutes after the break, that put Manning's team ahead.

Ipswich responded through a goal from January signing Ali Al-Hamadi, who only had to provide the slightest of touches to put in an effort from Leif Davis. They were then put behind, again, from a lovely header by Tommy Conway, but Chaplin responded with a headed goal of his own with 10 minutes left in normal time, which was assisted by Davis.

Al-Hamadi had the opportunity to potentially seal the three points for his side, and grab a brace, when Wes Burns was brought down in the box by Cameron Pring. The 22-year-old stepped up to take the penalty, but hit a really poor effort, which was saved by Max O'Leary.

Not to worry though, because the club's left-back stepped up, yet again, with another important goal contribution. He was played in by a flick-on from Jeremy Sarmiento, and the 24-year-old smashed the ball low and hard to the keeper's left. Robert Dickie tried to get back to stop it from going in, but all he could do was put the ball into his own net, sealing the win for McKenna and Ipswich.

Leif Davis' performance vs Bristol City proves his Premier League-level quality

The 24-year-old was directly involved in all of Ipswich's goals against the Robins. He put in a beauty of a free-kick that only needed a decent glance from Chaplin to find the back of the net, and, had it not had been for a slight touch from his Iraqi teammate, he would've scored two of the three goals.

Performances like this, at key moments in the season, are what attracts the attention of the Newcastle United's and West Ham's of the world, who are said to be interested in Davis.

The job of a modern full-back, in the top teams, is to be as creative of a threat as they are solid defensively. Davis maybe doesn't tick the robust defenders box as much as the potent threat box, but, if you're a team that's looking to dominate the ball, like Newcastle have shown themselves of being capable of, then you don't need to do too much proper defending.

If the left-back leaves the Tractor Boys, he needs to be able to find a team that plays in a similar vain to his current one, because this is the way to get the best out of him. And when he's at this level, there's no question that he's good enough to play in the Premier League.