Conor Chaplin starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Wigan on Saturday

Ipswich Town face Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers in their next quartet of League One action and embark on the Latics challenge on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys did not register a shot on target in their 2-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic on Tuesday evening. John McGreal’s caretaker spell in charge got off to a very disappointing start that could see some changes in personnel ahead of the trip to Wigan.

Leam Richardson’s men grabbed a dramatic 2-1 win in second half additional time against Shrewsbury Town and rank top of the division on points per game at present.

We are predicting three changes to the side who were beaten in South London…

The three alterations are as follows: Cameron Burgess in for Toto Nsiala, Matt Penney for Janoi Donacien and Conor Chaplin replaces Scott Fraser. Hayden Coulson, Wes Burns and Bersant Celina are likely to miss out through injury with the latter having the best chance to feature.

It may be wise to take Nsiala out of the firing line after his altercation with supporters in midweek and though there was no lack of work rate from Fraser, Chaplin poses a different kind of threat behind Macauley Bonne. Bonne was very isolated at The Valley and therefore McGreal could be tempted to not play a number ten and put Joe Pigott up top alongside him, however, Ipswich have religiously stuck to a 4-2-3-1 system all season so it would be a surprise to see them switch.

Penney is first choice left back when available and in that should be preferred if fit, to Donacien playing on his weaker left side.