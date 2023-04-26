Conor Chaplin has opted to take to Instagram to share a message with Ipswich Town's fans after his side's latest outing in League One.

Chaplin helped the Blues secure all three points in their showdown with Barnsley last night by scoring in the second-half of this fixture.

Ipswich went close to opening the scoring in the 10th minute as Massimo Luongo's strike from the edge of the box struck the crossbar.

Nathan Broadhead gave the Tractor Boys the lead just before half-time as he headed home from Leif Davis' cross.

Davis then provided his second assist of the evening immediately after this goal as he played the ball through to George Hirst who produced a fantastic finish to double Ipswich's advantage.

Following the break, Broadhead missed a great opportunity to score a third for Ipswich as his penalty was saved by Harry Isted.

Ipswich eventually ended Barnsley's hopes of getting back into the game in the 81st minute as Chaplin produced a smart lobbed finish.

As a result of this victory, the Blues extended their advantage over promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday to four points.

What did Conor Chaplin say following Ipswich Town's win over Barnsley?

After the club's latest triumph, Chaplin opted to take to Instagram to share a brief message with the club's supporters.

The forward posted: "Great night.

"Focus turns to the weekend now!!"

What do Ipswich need to secure a top-two finish this weekend?

Ipswich will definitely achieve automatic promotion on Saturday if they beat Exeter City at Portman Road.

The Blues will also be guaranteed a top-two finish if they draw against the Grecians and the Owls fail to beat Shrewsbury Town.

Kieran McKenna's side could be promoted in the event of a defeat to Exeter if Wednesday suffer the same fate at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Chaplin will be confident in his ability to help Ipswich get over the line this weekend as he has been a stand-out performer in League One this season.

The forward has now scored 23 goals for the Blues at this level during the current term and was recently named in the League One Team of the Season alongside his team-mate Davis.

Ipswich are still very much in contention for the title as they are only a point behind leaders Plymouth Argyle with two games left to play.

The Blues will be hoping that Argyle will slip up against Burton Albion, or Port Vale in their next two fixtures in order to have a chance of ending the term as champions.