Conor Chaplin shares message with Ipswich Town supporters after netting in 3-0 win over MK Dons

Conor Chaplin has taken to Instagram to share a message with Ipswich Town’s supporters after helping the club secure a 3-0 victory over Milton Keynes Dons yesterday.

The 25-year-old marked his fourth appearance of the season by finding the back of the net at Portman Road.

Ipswich opened the scoring in the fifth minute of this fixture as Wes Burns slotted home from Janoi Donacien’s cross.

Christian Walton produced a good stop to prevent MK Dons from levelling proceedings before the Blues doubled their advantage.

Marcus Harness converted from close range after Burns’ effort was saved by Jamie Cumming.

Following the break, Chaplin effectively sealed all three points for Ipswich by netting their third goal of the game.

Teed up by Donacien, the forward produced a fine strike as the Blue cruised to victory.

As a result of this triumph, Ipswich climbed to the top of the League One standings.

Kieran McKenna’s side will be looking to build upon this performance by securing a positive result in their showdown with Burton Albion on Tuesday.

Making reference to the club’s win over the Dons on Instagram, Chaplin admitted that he thought that Ipswich were brilliant during this clash.

Chaplin posted: “Boys were brilliant today [yesterday].

“Doesn’t get much better than a win and a goal!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor Chaplin (@conorchaplin19)

The Verdict

Although it is important to note that the current term is still in its infancy, Ipswich have already demonstrated some signs of promise in League One.

With the Blues aiming to challenge for automatic promotion this season, they will be determined to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the coming months.

Chaplin could potentially play a key role for Ipswich if he maintains his fitness as he has now produced two encouraging performances in the third-tier.

After providing an assist against Bolton Wanderers on the opening weekend of the season, the former Barnsley man registered a WhoScored match rating of 7.51 in yesterday’s game.

With the Blues set to take on Burton in midweek, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Chaplin delivers the goods in an attacking sense at the Pirelli Stadium.

