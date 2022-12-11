Conor Chaplin shares message with Ipswich Town supporters after netting brace in latest win

Conor Chaplin has taken to Twitter to share a message with Ipswich Town’s supporters following their latest outing in League One.

The 25-year-old helped his side secure all three points in their showdown with Peterborough United by netting a brace at Portman Road yesterday.

Chaplin opened the scoring in the 21st minute as slotted home from Sam Morsy’s delivery.

Jonson Clark-Harris then struck the woodwork for the visitors before Frankie Kent headed home an equaliser for Peterborough.

Following the break, Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton produced a good stop to deny Clark-Harris before Chaplin scored what turned out to be the winning goal.

Chaplin fired a fierce effort past Lucas Bergstrom from the centre of the penalty area.

Peterborough were unable to deliver a response to Chaplin’s second strike of the afternoon as the Blues sealed a victory which resulted in the club climbing to the top of the League One standings.

Ipswich will be looking to back up this particular triumph by securing a positive result in their showdown with Wycombe Wanderers next weekend.

Following his side’s latest win, Chaplin decided to share a message with the club’s fans on Twitter.

The attacker posted: “Big W for the boys today.”

The Verdict

This was indeed a big victory for Ipswich as they now lead the way in League One due to the fact that Plymouth Argyle were only able to pick up a point in their clash with Cambridge United.

Ipswich also extended the gap between them and fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday to three points as they also failed to win yesterday.

Providing that Chaplin is able to retain his fitness for the remainder of the campaign, he is likely to play a significant role in the club’s push for a place in the Championship.

The former Barnsley man has now managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions in the third-tier this season and will be determined to add to this tally in Ipswich’s upcoming clashes with Wycombe, Oxford United and Portsmouth.

