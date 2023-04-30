Heading into Saturday afternoon's League One clash with Exeter City, Ipswich Town knew there was potential for it to be a fantastic occasion.

Indeed, three points for the Tractor Boys would see them secure a return to the Championship via automatic promotion, and it was an expectant crowd at Portman Road given the club's fine recent form.

Fortunately, they did not have to wait long to have something to cheer about, with Conor Chaplin firing Ipswich ahead after just eight minutes.

There was no looking back from then onwards, with goal after goal flying in.

In the end, Kieran McKenna's side ran out 6-0 winners - confirming their status as a Championship side next season.

Conor Chaplin's reaction to Ipswich Town's promotion

Of course, one player who has played a huge role for the club this season, and indeed, in getting them over the line on Saturday afternoon, is Conor Chaplin.

The 26-year-old has had a superb season, scoring 29 goals in all competitions.

As you can imagine all of the Ipswich players were, he was clearly enjoying himself post-match.

On social media afterwards, he even offered a brief, seven word reaction to the club's promotion.

Chaplin wrote on Twitter: "We are taking this Town back up💙💙💙."

Can Ipswich Town still win the league title?

Of course, with the two automatic promotion places having been secured on Saturday, there is still the case of the League One title being up for grabs.

Indeed, heading into the final day, both Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich could be named champions of the third tier.

Unfortunately for Ipswich, it is in their title rivals' hands, with Plymouth knowing that a victory away at Port Vale will see them lift the trophy.

Ipswich, on the other hand, must take care of business and then hope that Argyle slip up.

Can Ipswich stay up in the Championship next season?

Naturally, any promoted sides first ambition for the following season is to maintain their status in the division above.

In terms of that being a club aim, you can certainly see them achieving it.

In fact, given the size of the club and their recruitment of late, you can see them surviving comfortably.

Dare I say, they could even try to emulate Sunderland - last season's play-off winners - and challenge for a place in the Championship play-offs as the Black Cats are doing in the second tier this season.