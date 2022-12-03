Conor Chaplin sends passionate Ipswich Town message following frustrating Fleetwood Town draw

Conor Chaplin insists there were positives for Ipswich Town to take as they conceded a last minute equaliser at home to Fleetwood Town on Friday night.

The Tractor Boys were heavy favourites going into the game against Scott Brown’s side and a big home win seemed on the cards when Luke Woolfenden found the net inside two minutes.

However, the visitors stood firm and grew into it before a late deflected effort from Cian Hayes rescued a point for the Cod Army.

It was a hugely frustrating night for Ipswich but Chaplin took to Twitter to outline the positives that were on display.

“We need to show different qualities at times, and I think we did today. As tough as it is to take at the end, was proud of the boys! Thanks for your support when we needed you. Looking forward now!!!”

Kieran McKenna’s side, who missed the chance to go top as Plymouth lost, could drop out of the automatic promotion places if Sheffield Wednesday beat Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon.

Do Norwich City and Ipswich Town have these 12 things in common?

1 of 12 They were both founded in the 1900s. Yes No

The verdict

It’s nice for fans to hear from a player shortly after the game and Chaplin is rightly trying to remain upbeat.

This was a hugely frustrating night for Ipswich but these things happen and at the end of the day, they still have picked up a point and with Argyle losing, they’ve made ground on them.

This will hurt for a few days but the attacker has rightly highlighted the positives and attention will quickly turn to Peterborough next weekend.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.