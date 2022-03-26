Conor Chaplin sends message as Ipswich Town’s good form continues with win over Plymouth

Ipswich Town moved to within five points of the play-off places as they beat Plymouth thanks to a Sam Morsy goal at Portman Road this afternoon.

Captains goal😍👏🏻 Big +3 for the boys.. we keep moving💙 https://t.co/96LQMhb7D1 — Conor Chaplin (@ConorChaplin10) March 26, 2022

Whilst the scoreline suggests a close encounter, the reality is that Kieran McKenna’s men were far superior for large parts, but they were wasteful in front of goal.

However, the Tractor Boys only needed one, with Morsy turning in from close range after good work from James Norwood.

And, taking to Twitter after the game, Chaplin heaped praise on the skipper, as he recognised just how important that win was as Ipswich look to secure a top six finish.

“Captains goal. Big +3 for the boys.. we keep moving.”

The forward was a second half substitute against Argyle, replacing Sone Aluko and he did well as Ipswich managed to see the victory out with relative ease.

That win means McKenna’s side are unbeaten in 11 as they try to chase down the top six, with the former Manchester United coach yet to taste defeat at Portman Road ahead of Cambridge’s visit next weekend.

The verdict

As Chaplin says, this was a big win for Ipswich because they know there is little margin for error for the rest of the season if they are to finish in the top six.

Given Plymouth were flying going into the game, the comfortable nature of the victory was surprising, but it was another reminder that this Ipswich squad is packed full of quality.

So, they will still feel the play-offs are possible and it’s about extending the winning run next week.

