Highlights Ipswich Town have had a successful start to the season, but Conor Chaplin warns that it's just the beginning.

Despite being in second place and eight points ahead of Leeds, it's still too early to talk about promotion for Ipswich Town.

Ipswich have performed well so far, but they need to maintain consistency and keep key players fit to give themselves the best chance of success.

Ipswich Town attacker Conor Chaplin has been keen to warn his teammates and supporters that they are only in the early stages of the season and haven't achieved much yet this season, speaking to the Daily Mail.

It's been a delightful 2023 for the Tractor Boys who have already achieved so much under Kieran McKenna, securing automatic promotion with 98 points at the end of last season.

Usually, that sort of points tally is more than enough to secure the League One title, but Plymouth Argyle pipped them to the post with a remarkable 101 points.

Even though McKenna's side didn't win the league title, Ipswich supporters will have been delighted with last season after spending more than enough time down in the third tier.

After Paul Cook's slow start to the 2021/22 campaign following their rebuild, many of their fans will have been fearing that the club would remain in the third tier for some time.

But following Cook's dismissal, McKenna has come in and proved to be an excellent appointment.

How have Ipswich Town got on this season?

Following their promotion from the third tier, they have adapted to the Championship extremely well.

Currently sitting on 36 points after 15 league games, they have done exceptionally well with their only league loss of the season so far coming against Leeds United.

Championship Top Three P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 15 20 39 2 Ipswich Town 15 14 36 3 Leeds United 15 10 28

Considering they have already played the likes of the Whites, Southampton and Sunderland, all three of whom could be in the promotion mix at the end of this term, they can be extremely proud of what they have done thus far.

They will be keen to build on this - and will be disappointed that they have taken just two points from six in their last two league games. They have the chance to get back to winning ways against Swansea City today though.

What warning did Conor Chaplin send to Ipswich Town?

As revealed in the table above, the Tractor Boys are only one-third of the way through the season.

With this in mind, any talk of promotion is perhaps premature despite the fact they are currently eight points above Leeds.

Weekly wages: Ipswich Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Issuing a warning on this, Chaplin said: "It has probably exceeded expectations… I’d definitely be lying if I said it didn’t.

"But now, in the position we are, it’s just a good start. That’s all it is at the moment with 15 games in."

Is Conor Chaplin right about Ipswich Town?

Chaplin is completely right.

The Tractor Boys may have done well so far - but they need to remain consistent and keep as many players fit as possible. That won't be an easy task.

It also remains to be seen how they will respond to Rotherham United's late equaliser in midweek - because that could have knocked the stuffing out of them.

But you have to be optimistic for Ipswich because they have done very well so far and been consistent thus far.

Now they just need to keep going. Whether they can do that remains to be seen - but they certainly have the togetherness needed to secure back-to-back promotions.