Conor Chaplin sends Ipswich Town fans message after netting late equaliser

Conor Chaplin scored in the 90th minute to rescue a draw for his Ipswich Town side against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

Dennis Adeniran opened the scoring midway in the first half, before Chaplin tapped home late on after Macauley Bonne dispossessed Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Despite the late elation of scoring right at the death, The Tractor Boys have dropped back into the relegation places.

Ipswich are yet to win at home this season, drawing four of their opening five games at Portman Road.

The club’s sole victory of the campaign came at Lincoln City last week, with Bonne’s 30th minute strike earning Paul Cook’s side all three points.

Taking to Instagram after scoring in the 90th minute, Chaplin said: “The least we deserved today. Portman Road rocking🔥🔥 we go again Tuesday! #itfc.”

Ipswich welcome bottom club Doncaster Rovers to Portman Road tomorrow evening, in hope of securing that elusive first home victory.

The verdict

Given the sheer number of signings that Ispwich made, a slow start was always going to be a possibility.

Despite sitting in the relegation zone, the signs are there that they are progressing, with tomorrow night’s clash with Doncaster being a perfect opportunity for The Tractor Boys to kick on.

The home side created enough opportunities to beat The Owls, and despite Darren Moore’s side also struggling fro form at present, they still possess a team full of talent.

A late goal that means something always boosts the feeling around the club, and Chaplin and Co. will be hoping to create another electric atmosphere tomorrow.