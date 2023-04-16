Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin says he is "confident" his side can maintain their impressive form for the remainder of the season, but insists they are focusing on one game at a time.

The Tractor Boys secured an emphatic 6-0 win over Charlton Athletic at Portman Road on Saturday, with a hat-trick from Chaplin, a double from Freddie Ladapo and Leif Davis' strike sealing all three points in what was a dominant display over the 10-man visitors, who had Ryan Inniss sent off late on.

Kieran McKenna's men extended their unbeaten run to 14 league games with the comprehensive victory, which was their sixth consecutive win on their own patch.

The Tractor Boys move up to second in the League One table, one point behind leaders Plymouth Argyle and one point clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday, while they also have a game in hand on the Owls.

Conor Chaplin reaction to Ipswich win

Chaplin, who has now scored 25 goals in all competitions this season, praised his team mates for being "relentless" against the Addicks, but insists they will not get carried away with focus now turning to the visit of Port Vale on Tuesday night.

"It was a good day all round and a really good performance from the boys," Chaplin told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"We started it really well and carried on throughout. I thought we were relentless, which is the way we want to be at home. That was the main word we used – relentless.

"I’m very proud of the boys today but our thoughts are straight on to Tuesday, there’s no hangover from this."

But the 26-year-old did admit he was optimistic that his side would continue their positive form, pointing to the togetherness in the dressing room and the determination to achieve their ambitions.

"Everyone has such a strong desire to run towards a common goal at the moment," Chaplin said.

"It’s always been there but it feels different at the moment. Nobody cares who it is – everyone is running for each other and is working.

"It’s got to stay that way but I’m confident it will because we have such a good dressing room and we have all the right messages from the staff."

Will Ipswich Town win automatic promotion?

It is difficult to see the Tractor Boys not being promoted automatically.

They have been in outstanding form, with 29 goals scored and just one conceded in a run which was seen them win nine of their last 10 games.

That has coincided with a significant decline in form for Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls winning just one of their last eight league games, allowing the Tractor Boys to move into a commanding position in the automatic promotion places.

With such a solid and organised defence and attacking players like Chaplin, Ladapo, George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead in fine form, it will be tough to stop McKenna's side as they edge closer to a Championship return.