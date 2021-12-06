Conor Chaplin reveals stance on Paul Cook sacking and issues Ipswich call to action

Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin has revealed he is “gutted” after the sacking of manager Paul Cook but urged his teammates to “be better than we have been” starting with Tuesday’s League One clash with Charlton Athletic.

Cook only took charge of the Tractor Boys last March but was given his marching orders after the 0-0 draw with Barrow in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Though some 19 new signings arrived in the summer, giving the 54-year-old coach a squad that is the envy of many in League One, Ipswich have struggled to really get going in the league and currently sit seven points outside the play-offs in 11th.

The Guardian has reported that Cook’s sacking has surprised many in the squad and it seems Chaplin, who signed on loan from Barnsley in the summer, is one that would’ve liked to see him stay at the helm.

The forward took to Twitter on Saturday evening to reveal his stance on the manager’s departure and to issue a call to arms to his Portman Road teammates.

Gutted for the manager and staff. Great people and extremely hard working. We all need to look at ourselves and be better than we have been. No excuses at all. Starting with Tuesday’s game. — Conor Chaplin (@ConorChaplin10) December 4, 2021

Has James Norwood ever scored a goal for Ipswich Town at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Portman Road? Yes No

The Verdict

Chaplin’s comments hint that he would’ve preferred to see Cook and his staff stay at the club despite the shaky start to the season.

That’s perhaps no surprise given the 54-year-old brought him to Portman Road and managed him during his time at Portsmouth.

It’s a ruthless decision from the Ipswich hierarchy and perhaps hints at what we can expect from the owners, who completed their takeover earlier this year.

CEO Mark Ashton revealed in a statement on Saturday that there is no one lined up yet to replace Cook, so it’s going to be very interesting to see how the club move forward.

The squad’s main focus will be a testing clash against Charlton in midweek and Chaplin is right to call for his teammates to step up their game ahead of that because they’ve quite simply not been good enough.

There is so much talent in the Ipswich squad, if a new manager can get the best out of them then they will surely be able to return to the Championship this term.