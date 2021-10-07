Conor Chaplin reveals reasoning behind why he opted to make Ipswich Town switch

Ipswich Town attacker Conor Chaplin has revealed that he decided to make the move to Portman Road earlier this year because he wanted to play a key role in helping the club achieve promotion to the Championship.

The 24-year-old joined the Tractor Boys for an undisclosed fee from Barnsley in July as he opted to swap the second-tier for League One.

Having put pen to paper on a three-year contract, Chaplin would have been hoping to feature regularly for Ipswich during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the attacker has only managed to show glimpses of his talent in recent months as he has been limited to six appearances in all competitions.

Chaplin netted his second goal of the season on Tuesday in Ipswich’s EFL Trophy triumph over Gillingham.

With the Tractor Boys set to face Shrewsbury Town this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether the former Portsmouth man is given the opportunity to impress in this particular fixture.

Making reference to his summer switch, Chaplin has admitted that he opted to join Ipswich as he wanted to help the club secure a return to the second-tier.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, the attacker said: “I’ve come here to get this club promoted, nothing else.

“I expect to be starting games and I expect to play.

“But whatever happen in terms of the squad, I know we have real quality in this team and we’re all pulling in the same direction.”

The Verdict

Having opted to launch a complete overhaul of his squad during the summer transfer window, Ipswich manager Paul Cook will be determined to help his side push on in the third-tier this season.

Whilst the Tractor Boys have struggled for consistency during the current term, there is no reason why they cannot climb the third-tier standings in the coming weeks.

For Chaplin’s sake, he will be hoping to become a mainstay in Ipswich’s side by regularly scoring goals and providing assists in League One.

When you consider that the attacker has produced 19 direct goal contributions in 61 appearances at this level, it is clear that he knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division and thus he will fancy his chances of delivering the goods for the Tractor Boys in this weekend’s showdown with Shrewsbury.