Conor Chaplin has taken to Instagram to reflect on Ipswich Town's 2022/23 campaign after the regular term reached a crescendo last weekend.

The Blues secured a point in their final game of the season against Fleetwood Town.

Having already sealed promotion to the Championship, Ipswich could have ended the term as champions of League One on Sunday.

However, Plymouth Argyle's victory over Port Vale meant that the Tractor Boys had to settle for second place.

Chaplin made his 45th league appearance of the term against Fleetwood.

The 26-year-old's superb form in front of goal helped Ipswich beat Sheffield Wednesday in the race for automatic promotion.

During the final 10 league games, Chaplin managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions while he also chipped in with one assist.

As a result of impressive performances, Chaplin was named in the League One Team of the Season alongside his team-mate Leif Davis last month.

The former Barnsley man will be hoping to play a key role in Ipswich's quest to consolidate their place in the Championship next season.

With the transfer window set to open later this year, it would not be at all surprising if the Blues decide to engage in a reasonable amount of activity as they look to prepare for a return to the second-tier.

What has Ipswich Town attacker Conor Chaplin posted?

Reflecting on Ipswich's season on Instagram, Chaplin has admitted that it was the best he has experienced as a player.

In a message shared with the club's supporters, Chaplin posted: "The best one yet.

"I love these boys.

"Hungry for more!!!

"See you all in the Championship @ipswichtown."

Will Chaplin be able to deliver the goods for the Blues in the Championship?

When you consider that Chaplin has previously featured in the Championship, it would not be at all surprising if he makes an instant impact at this level for Ipswich.

During his career to date, the attacker has managed to provide 22 direct goal contributions in the 78 second-tier matches that he has participated in.

Under the guidance of Kieran McKenna, Chaplin has managed to take his game to new heights.

Having scored 26 goals in League One over the course of the most recent campaign, there is every chance that Chaplin will be able to carry this form with him into a higher division as Ipswich look to establish themselves in the Championship again.