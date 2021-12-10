Conor Chaplin reacts to Ipswich Town’s decision to sack Paul Cook

Conor Chaplin joined Ipswich Town in the summer having previously played under Paul Cook at Portsmouth.

So it would have been a shock to the system possibly along with the likes of Sam Morsy and Lee Evans, to have to say goodbye to a manager who has had such a positive influence on their careers.

It has been a tricky start to life in Suffolk for Chaplin who has been playing second fiddle to Bersant Celina a lot more often than he would have liked.

The 24-year-old gave his reaction to Cook’s dismissal when he spoke to Twtd.co.uk.

He said: “It was a surprise at the time but it just outlines the ambition and the way the club is going, not waiting for anyone and they want success now.

“It’s exciting as a player when you are part of an ambitious project – it’s a big thing for your career – and I don’t think there are a lot of players who get the opportunity we have, to play at a club like this, with massive ambition, in their careers.”

The Tractor Boys were comfortably beaten in the first match of John McGreal’s caretaker reign at the hands of Charlton Athletic on Tuesday evening.

After playing a significant role in Barnsley’s remarkable rise to a fifth placed finish in the Championship last season, it was a surprise to see Chaplin step down a division and leave Tykes. Therefore, to have only made nine league starts 21 matches in is well below par considering he has asserted himself as a consistent performer at Championship level in recent seasons.

The ‘win now’ culture at Ipswich Town can be seen as ambitious but the impatience could go on to make achieving promotion more difficult than it would be otherwise. The Tractor Boys look set to bring in another high profile appointment to replace Cook, however, the new manager will be aware of the club’s ruthless nature at board level when assuming the role.