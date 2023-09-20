Highlights Conor Chaplin celebrates Ipswich Town's 1-0 win over Southampton and acknowledges the importance of the victory.

Chaplin's assist and performance were crucial in securing the three points for the team.

Ipswich's recent form and early season success indicate their potential for a promotion battle to the Premier League.

Conor Chaplin has issued a message to Ipswich Town supporters following the team’s 1-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday night.

Chaplin set up Omari Hutchinson for the winning goal at the half-hour mark as the Tractor Boys continued their winning ways.

Ipswich have won their last two on the bounce since returning from the September international break, further highlighting their promotion credentials.

Kieran McKenna’s side handed the Saints a third consecutive loss, with the south coast club conceding 10 and scoring just one from this current run of poor form.

A hard fought win keeps the recently promoted side in the top two ahead of this weekend’s action.

What has Conor Chaplin said about Ipswich Town’s win over Southampton?

Chaplin has posted an image of him shushing the Southampton fans at St. Mary’s on Tuesday night after the team’s win.

He has celebrated the important three points, with his performance in particular proving crucial to the side earning the victory.

“What a night,” wrote Chaplin, via Instagram.

Chaplin provided his first assist of the season, playing a one-two with Hutchinson as the Chelsea youngster earned his first goal of the campaign.

The 19-year-old is on loan from the Premier League side, and will be hoping he can add even more goals to his game now that he is off the mark at Ipswich.

Chaplin has also contributed three goals of his own in the Championship already this term, as the team sets the benchmark for the early-season form in the division.

The forward has featured in all seven of the team’s league games so far in this campaign, proving himself to be a crucial part of McKenna’s side.

The 26-year-old was also key to the club gaining promotion from League One last season, contributing an impressive 26 goals and five assists as the Tractor Boys earned 98 points and finished second in the table.

It is still early days in the season, but Ipswich’s current form will have supporters hoping that a promotion battle to the Premier League is on the cards this year.

McKenna has earned a lot of plaudits for the work he has done since taking over at Portman Road at the end of 2021.

Ipswich are currently second in the table, sitting three points clear of Leicester City in third.

The Suffolk outfit are just one point behind league leaders Preston North End.

McKenna’s side will welcome Blackburn Rovers to Portman Road on the weekend, with the two teams set to face each other on 23 September.

Can Ipswich Town compete for automatic promotion this season?

This was a big win for Ipswich, so it comes as no surprise to see Chaplin revel in it with a post on social media.

The Tractor Boys have been the big surprise package so far this season, with their early season form exceeding most people’s expectations.

The transition from League One to the Championship has been seamless, so there is no reason why Ipswich can’t keep this up and fight for a top six finish.

Chaplin will be key to any promotion push, with his goals proving so important over the last 12 months or so.