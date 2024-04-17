After a 12-year exile, Portsmouth confirmed their return to the Championship on Tuesday night after beating Barnsley, which also ensured they'd lift the League One title.

It was a famous night at Fratton Park, and late goals from Colby Bishop and Conor Shaughnessy helped Pompey come from 2-1 down to win the game, sparking wild celebrations among supporters and players alike.

League One Table - 17/04/2024 Position Club P GD Pts 1. Portsmouth (C) 44 36 94 2. Derby County 44 38 86 3. Bolton Wanderers 44 33 83 4. Peterborough United 43 28 80 5. Barnsley 44 19 75 6. Oxford United 44 22 73

Pompey's supporters could have been forgiven for thinking they were going to be stuck in the lower leagues forever after some near misses and heartbreaks, but under the guidance of John Mousinho, Portsmouth are back in the Championship after one of the most challenging periods in their history.

Everyone connected to the club is understandably delighted, and many people have taken to social media to congratulate the club, including former players.

Conor Chaplin takes to social media to congratulate Portsmouth

The current Ipswich Town star joined Pompey's academy in 2003 at the age of six, and came through the academy ranks at Fratton Park, before making his first-team debut in 2014.

The attacking midfielder spent five years playing for Pompey's first-team, making 122 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 7 assists.

He left the club on a permanent basis in January 2019, but after a 16-year affiliation to the club, it's clear that Pompey are a club that still means a lot to Chaplin.

He took to X to congratulate Pompey on their title win, saying "Congratulations to all involved, incredible scenes!!"

It's great to see Chaplin congratulating his former side where his career started, and plenty of Portsmouth supporters took to the comments of his post to thank him and to wish him luck in his own battle for promotion with Ipswich Town.

It remains to be seen if Chaplin will return to Fratton Park to face Pompey next season, as Ipswich are currently top of the Championship and vying for promotion to the Premier League.

However, if Ipswich fail to win promotion, the former Portsmouth midfielder will certainly get a welcome reception at Fratton Park after a 16-year stay at the club.

Conor Chaplin will be looking to make it a double promotion celebration

Conor Chaplin was clearly delighted to see his former side win promotion to the Championship, and he could have even more to celebrate if he helps his Ipswich Town side reach the Premier League in the coming weeks.

The Tractor Boys are top of the Championship table, but it's very tight with Leicester City just one point below them, and with a game in hand. Leeds United are in third and are just two points behind Chaplin's side, which means nothing is done, and there could be plenty of twists and turns yet.

However, if Chaplin was able to make it back-to-back promotions with Ipswich, coupled with Pompey's promotion, it could be a memorable couple of weeks for the 27-year-old.