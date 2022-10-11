Conor Chaplin offers honest assessment on Ipswich Town’s start to the season

Conor Chaplin has admitted that although Ipswich Town have made a good start to the season, the club’s players are refusing to get carried away and know that there is a long way to go.

Under the guidance of manager Kieran McKenna, the Blues have produced a host of impressive performances in League One during the current campaign.

Currently second in the league standings, Ipswich extended their winning run to three games last weekend by defeating Morecambe.

Kieran Phillips opened the scoring for the Shrimps in the first-half of this fixture as he slotted an effort past Christian Walton from close range.

Following the break, George Edmundson levelled proceedings for Ipswich.

Chaplin missed a chance to give Ipswich the lead in this fixture as his penalty was saved by Connor Ripley.

The Blues were awarded another spot-kick after Kayden Jackson was fouled in the area by Jacob Bedeau.

Lee Evans scored what turned out to be the winning goal from Ipswich from the spot.

Making reference to Ipswich’s start to the season, Chaplin has offered an insight on the mindset of the club’s players.

Speaking to the club programme (as cited by the East Anglian Daily Times), Chaplin said: “It’s been a good start so far, but we’re not naive.

“We know that it’s just a small percentage of what is to come.

“We know there’s a long way to go.

“I think there’s always going to be noise from outside.

“If you’re playing well, if you’re winning, you’ll get people talking you up and getting carried away.

“But from within, we’re just focused on the next game and focused on keeping our heads down, staying humble and staying hard-working on the training pitch.

“We have to be all those things if we are going to maintain this sort of form and keep on picking up the points right across the season.”

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Ipswich Town players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 1. Luke Chambers Yes No

The Verdict

This is a sensible approach to take by Ipswich’s players as by focusing completely on the next game that they are scheduled to play, they will not run the risk of looking to far ahead in terms of promotion.

Whereas the season is still in its infancy, the Blues have already demonstrated during the current campaign that they possess the quality that is needed to launch a push for a top-two finish.

Chaplin will be looking to put the disappointment of missing a penalty against Morecambe behind him when his side face Lincoln City this weekend.

Having already provided eight direct goal contributions in League One during the current campaign, Chaplin will fancy his chances of adding to this tally at Portman Road on Saturday.