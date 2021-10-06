Conor Chaplin makes honest Ipswich Town claim following his side’s latest victory

Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin has admitted that the club need to start picking up victories on a regular basis after securing a 2-0 win over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy yesterday.

The Tractor Boys delivered a response to their recent defeat to Accrington Stanley by sealing all three points in this group stage fixture.

Joe Pigott opened the scoring for Ipswich at MEMS Priestfield Stadium in the 43rd minute as he fired past goalkeeper Aaron Chapman.

Following the break, Chaplin doubled his side’s advantage as he netted his second goal of the season.

Ipswich will now be looking to use the momentum gained from this victory to push on in League One in the coming months.

Currently 19th in the third-tier standings, Ipswich are set to host Shrewsbury Town at Portman Road on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys could potentially leapfrog Gillingham in the table if they seal a much-needed win in-front of their own supporters this weekend.

Making reference to his side’s latest display, Chaplin has admitted that yesterday’s victory was vital for Ipswich and has insisted that the club will now need to develop a habit of winning games on a regular basis.

Speaking to TWTD about the importance of yesterday’s result, the forward said: “I think it was vital.

“I think we need to start getting a winning culture in the club and that comes from whatever game it is.

1 of 22 Which Ipswich player has played every minute of the club's League One campaign thus far? Vaclav Hladky Cameron Burgess Lee Evans Luke Woolfenden

“Whether it’s in training or in the Papa John’s Trophy like it was tonight or in the league, you need to get a winning culture in the football club, it breeds confidence, it breeds success.

“If you’ve got players that aren’t in the [League One] team at the moment that are churning out performances like that, it’s only encouraging for the manager.”

The Verdict

Whilst it would have been naïve to think that Ipswich’s abundance of summer arrivals would immediately gel as a team during the opening weeks of the season, the club’s performances have been incredibly inconsistent.

When you consider that Paul Cook’s side are already 12 points behind league leaders Wigan Athletic, it is imperative that they pick up their performances levels in League One if they are to challenge for promotion this season.

Having scored against Gillingham, Chaplin may be given the opportunity to impress in this weekend’s showdown with Shrewsbury.

If the 24-year-old adds to his goal-tally in this fixture, he could potentially retain his place in Ipswich’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future as his side look to move up the League One standings.