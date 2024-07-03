A trio of Ipswich Town players have responded to Kayden Jackson’s message to Derby County supporters following his move to the Championship side.

The Rams added Jackson to their ranks, signing him alongside the arrival of Jerry Yates from Swansea City on loan.

The 30-year-old has arrived from the Tractor Boys on a two-year deal, having played a role in helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League last season.

The forward contributed three goals and three assists to Kieran McKenna’s side from 29 appearances in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

But his time at Portman Road has come to an end, making the switch to Pride Park as a free agent.

Kayden Jackson - Derby County league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2018-19 36 (14) 3 (2) 2019-20 32 (28) 11 (7) 2020-21 25 (12) 1 (1) 2021-22 12 (7) 3 (3) 2022-23 38 (11) 3 (1) 2023-24 29 (9) 3 (3)

Kayden Jackson’s welcome message to Derby supporters

Jackson has posted to social media his welcome message to Derby following the move to Pride Park.

He has expressed his happiness at signing for the club following his departure from Ipswich at the end of his contract.

“Absolutely delighted to have signed for this incredible club!” wrote Jackson, via Instagram.

A number of ex-Ipswich teammates have responded to the post, showing their delight at Jackson finding a new club.

Conor Chaplin responded with three raised hands emojis, with Massimo Luongo and Luke Woolfenden both writing their support for Jackson.

“Love to see this,” responded Luongo, with Woolfenden saying: “Let’s goooo.”

Jackson initially signed for Ipswich in 2018, arriving from Accrington Stanley after just one year at the club.

During his six seasons at Portman Road, he played 199 times and scored 28 goals, playing his part in the rise of McKenna’s side from League One to the Premier League.

Ipswich earned back-to-back promotions, coming second in the third and second divisions in consecutive campaigns.

However, Jackson’s game time was reduced since going up a division, which ultimately led to his exit from the Suffolk outfit.

Derby County’s summer transfer plans

Paul Warne will be keen to strengthen his side further following the arrival of these two fresh faces.

The Rams will be aiming to compete to a high standard in the Championship next season, having earned their return to the division at the second attempt.

Ben Osborn and Corey Blackett-Taylor are the only other arrivals at Derby so far this summer, so further signings are likely to come before 30 August’s deadline.

However, Louie Sibley has confirmed his departure from the Derbyshire outfit, which will come as a blow to the side.

Jackson’s arrival is a positive move for Derby

Strengthening their attacking options this summer is good business for Derby, and the arrival of Yates and Jackson should prove worthwhile.

Losing Sibley is a big blow, but there is plenty of time for the club to find a solution to make up his place in the squad.

Jackson’s departure from Ipswich has not come as a surprise given his lack of game time, and their promotion to the Premier League.

But he is still someone capable of competing at a Championship level, and he will have plenty to offer to Warne’s side over the course of his two-year deal at Pride Park.