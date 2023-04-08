Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin revealed his delight as the side continued their remarkable form with a 4-0 win over Wycombe on Friday night.

Ipswich continue brilliant form with statement victory

The 4-0 hammering of the Chairboys, a side who have promotion ambitions themselves, made it eight wins in a row for Kieran McKenna’s side, and they have incredibly kept nine clean sheets on the bounce as well.

With Sheffield Wednesday faltering, having failed to win in six, the Tractor Boys have moved up to second in the table, ahead of the Owls on goal difference, and they have a game in hand. So, all connected to the club will be confident that they have peaked at the right time, and there will be an expectation that they take one of the two automatic slots.

The manner of the win over Wycombe was a real statement as well, with George Hirst, Chaplin, Wes Burns and Freddie Ladapo getting on the scoresheet in what was a dominant display.

And, taking to Twitter, Chaplin summed things up nicely for Ipswich, as he simply put ‘a Good Friday’, along with an image of his celebration following the big win.

Whilst it’s a real team effort from McKenna’s side at the moment, and the defence obviously deserve a special mention, Chaplin is emerging as a talisman for Ipswich in attack, with his goal against Wycombe his 18th of the campaign.

McKenna’s men look hard to stop

Given the resources available to McKenna, there was always pressure on him to deliver promotion this season, but it’s obviously easier said than done, particularly given the ridiculous level of competition in the promotion race this season. Plus, he has created a side that plays superb football, so the fans are all behind what the boss is trying to do.

Of course, there is still a lot of work to do, and McKenna won’t be allowing complacency to creep in, even if his side is on a fine run of form, because they know things can change very quickly if your levels drop.

But, Ipswich are in a great position, and there will be a belief that the side can get over the line, and, if they are to do that, you expect that Chaplin will be key as he looks to score the goals to take the Suffolk side back to the Championship over the coming weeks.