Conor Chaplin issues excited one-word reaction to major Ipswich Town club news

Ipswich Town have confirmed that Wes Burns has committed his long-term future to the club.

A statement from the club has confirmed that Burns has put pen-to-paper on a deal until the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old has had a superb season for Ipswich, despite the underwhelming nature of their League One campaign.

Burns has scored 12 goals and registered a further six assists in 37 League One appearances.

So, tying him down long-term is a popular move, particularly with Conor Chaplin, who was fairly excited over on Twitter:

Burns initially signed a three-year deal with Ipswich, but such has been his form this season, the Tractor Boys have opted to extend that.

A new three-year agreement ties him down until the summer of 2025.

Ipswich finished 11th in the League One table, eventually under the management of Kieran McKenna.

Having collected 70 points over the season, they were 13 adrift of the top-six and miles off the play-off pace.

The play-off final will be contested by Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The Verdict

This looks a really good piece of business for Ipswich to wrap up.

Burns has been superb and supporters will be happy to see him staying long-term.

Likewise, Burns’ teammates will be delighted, as Chaplin is showing us here.

It’s a good start to an important summer for Ipswich, as they look to get back challenging promotion.

