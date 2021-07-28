Conor Chaplin issues clear message to Ipswich Town supporters following confirmed Barnsley switch

Conor Chaplin has issued a message to Ipswich Town supporters on his personal Instagram account following the confirmation of his move from Barnsley and insisted he can not wait to get going.

The Tractor Boys have enjoyed a promising summer transfer window to date and had already managed to majorly boost their attacking options with the signings of Joe Pigott and Macauley Bonne.

Despite that, Paul Cook was still keen to secure a move for Chaplin and the forward’s arrival at Portman Road was confirmed by the club on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has penned a three-year deal with Ipswich to become the club’s tenth signing of a very productive transfer window. The forward should be a strong addition to the squad and has a lot to offer with him being able to play in a couple of positions in the attacking third of the field.

Following the confirmation of his arrival at Ipswich, Chaplin issued a message to supporters on his personal Instagram account insisting that he is delighted to be joining the ambitious Tractor Boys and also that he can not wait to get going next season in League One.

The verdict

Ipswich have made some excellent signings during this summer window, but arguably Chaplin might be the very best of those. The 24-year-old is someone that has demonstrated his quality repeatedly during his time with Barnsley and he showed he is a Championship player with his performances during the last two seasons, especially with his 11 league goals in the 2019/20 season.

The attacker should be a player that excites supporters and causes a host of problems for League One defences and he is someone that gives Cook a lot of tactical flexibility. You could imagine him being used off the likes of Bonne and Pigott and that would be a very exciting front three for the Tractor Boys to call upon in the third tier next term.

Understandably Chaplin is thrilled to be joining a club that is very much now on the up. You could see him fitting in well at Portman Road and it would be no surprise to see him emerge as a fans’ favourite over the coming season. These are exciting times for all concerned with Cook’s side.