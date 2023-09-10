Ipswich Town smashed their way to promotion from League One last season, and a major catalyst for that was the goals of Conor Chaplin.

Naturally an attacking midfielder, the 26-year-old fired home 26 goals and also notched five assists in a landmark 2022-23 campaign which saw the Tractor Boys score 101 goals in the league.

It was a team effort at the end of the day, but goals are what win matches and Chaplin netted a lot of them, with 11 of those coming in the final nine matches of the campaign.

But what else is there to know about Ipswich Town's dynamic attacking midfielder apart from the fact he knows where the back of the net is?

What is Conor Chaplin's weekly wage at Ipswich?

According to an ESTIMATE by Capology, Chaplin is actually more of the more moderately paid players at Portman Road.

They estimate that his weekly wage is somewhere in the £7,500 region, which considering how many goals he contributed to last season is a pretty slim figure for Championship level.

Of course, it is not a definitive fact that that figure is what Chaplin is earning, and it could theoretically be higher, but if the estimate is along the right lines then Ipswich have somewhat of a bargain on their books.

What is Conor Chaplin's contract situation at Ipswich?

Signed in the summer of 2021 from Barnsley, Chaplin had initially signed a three-year contract in Suffolk, meaning that going into this past summer he had just the one year remaining on his deal.

However, after the form he showed last season an extension would have always been a priority piece of business for the club, and in June a new deal was agreed and signed.

Chaplin's new deal will run for an extra two years, meaning that he will still be a Town player until at least the end of the 2025-26 season.

What is Conor Chaplin's predicted transfer value?

Considering he is now 26 years of age, Chaplin should be coming into his peak years as a footballer, despite the fact he started playing regular men's football at a decent level at quite a young age.

And for an attacking midfielder to score as many as he did in Ipswich's League One season last year shows that Chaplin has a certain amount of talent, with there being no signs that he won't be able to do similar things in the Championship.

So far in the 2023-24 season, Chaplin has scored twice in five league outings, showing that he does have the tools to step up and be a leading man for the Tractor Boys.

In terms of his transfer value however, you'd have to say he's worth north of £5 million to Ipswich right now, given the strength of his exploits last season - that's a big increase from the £750,000 the club paid for him two years ago.

Whether anyone would pay that is a mystery and considering Ipswich are an ambitious club, there's probably no chance that Chaplin would angle for a departure unless it was to a Premier League club, but there's a chance he may not be good enough for that level.