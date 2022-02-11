Conor Chaplin addresses the arrival of Ipswich Town duo

Conor Chaplin has revealed that there is a real good feeling inside the Ipswich Town dressing room at the moment, in conversation with Ipswich TWTD.

Chaplin, who joined the Tractor Boys from Barnsley in the summer, has netted seven times and has provided a further two assists in 23 league appearances thus far this season.

Picking up four wins in their last five matches, Ipswich are making strides towards the play-off places, with the Suffolk club now six points from the much-desired top-six.

Chaplin spoke to Ipswich TWTD about how new signings Dominic Thompson and Tyreeq Bakinson have settled into the squad and said: “Very well, I would say, but it hasn’t surprised anyone.

“They’re good lads and we have a good dressing room at Ipswich, so for them to settle in quickly is just what I would have expected. I’m genuinely not just saying that, I can assure you.

“We have a lot of really good characters at this club, always welcoming to new faces and they have been made to feel very much at home. I’d like to think that’s the way they feel about joining Ipswich and I’m sure it is.

“We never hear any complaints about the way new faces are treated and that’s a big positive for us and the club.”

The verdict

Creating a good atmosphere within the playing squad can be difficult, especially when there have been lots of changes at Ipswich over the last 12 months or so.

However, the Tractor boys have a good balance of leaders and youth, which can be key to on-field and off-field success.

Ipswich are starting to trouble the play-off positions once again, with Kieran McKenna seeing a fair bit of success since his appointment.

There has been no doubting that Ipswich have the quality within the squad to achieve promotion this season, the problem seemingly lied with the sheer amount of changes.

But, they are now in a position where things could all be coming together for them.