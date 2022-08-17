Conor Bradley shares message with Bolton Wanderers supporters after netting in win over Morecambe

Conor Bradley has taken to Instagram to share a message with Bolton Wanderers’ supporters after netting the winning goal in the club’s clash with Morecambe last night.

Selected to start in this particular fixture by Bolton manager Ian Evatt, the right-back went on to deliver an impressive performance against the Shrimps.

Bradley scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game in the 39th minute as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

Following the break, Morecambe missed a chance to level proceedings as Ryan Delaney headed wide from Ash Hunter’s free-kick.

Amadou Bakayoko squandered an opportunity to double his side’s advantage as he failed to convert from Kyle Dempsey’s cross.

Wanderers did not end up regretting this missed chance as they eased to victory in front of their own supporters at the University of Bolton Stadium.

As a result of this triumph, Ian Evatt’s side moved up to fourth in the League One standings.

After his side’s clash with Morecambe, Bradley opted to reflect on his latest appearance for Bolton on Instagram.

The defender posted: “Big 3 points tonight!

“Still unbeaten.

“First league goal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor Bradley (@conorbradley.03)

The Verdict

Although the 2022/23 campaign is still in its infancy, Bolton’s decision to sign Bradley on loan from Liverpool earlier this summer is already looking like a shrewd bit of business.

After providing assists for his team-mates in the club’s clashes with Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers, the Northern Ireland international produced another eye-catching display last night.

As well as scoring his first goal for Bolton in yesterday’s fixture, Bradley made four tackles, won two aerial duels and completed 39 passes as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.94.

With Bolton set to take on Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, they will be hoping that Bradley will be able to help them secure all three points in this particular showdown.

Providing that he is able to maintain his fitness over the course of the season, the 19-year-old could go on to make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to Anfield next year.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Bolton Wanderers facts?

1 of 25 Bolton were formed in 1874? Real Fake