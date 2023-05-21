Conor Bradley took to social media to share an emotional message with Bolton Wanderers supporters after his loan spell at the club from Liverpool came to an end.

Bradley joined the Trotters on loan in June, and he excelled at the University of Bolton Stadium, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 53 appearances in all competitions.

As well as his attacking contributions, the 19-year-old right-back contributed to one of the best defences in League One, with Wanderers keeping 25 clean sheets in the games in which Bradley featured.

Bradley helped Ian Evatt's side win the Papa John's Trophy, but he was unable to secure promotion, with the Trotters losing 2-1 on aggregate to Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals after a 1-0 defeat at Oakwell on Friday night.

Evatt revealed that he would love to bring Bradley back to the club next season, but admitted that Wanderers would probably have to be in the Championship to stand any chance of winning the race for his signature.

"I’d be optimistic, but I genuinely believe he will play for Liverpool, and play regularly, he is that good," Evatt told The Bolton News in January.

"He is developing and improving all the time. We’d be hopeful that we could get one more year of his education but I’d completely understand if Liverpool felt the need to keep him with them to play for them."

What did Conor Bradley say?

After his side's play-off exit, Bradley penned a heartfelt message to Trotters fans on social media thanking them and everyone at the club for their support this campaign.

"Thank you for giving me my first taste of men’s football, it will be something I’m forever grateful for!" Bradley wrote on Twitter.

"It has been a massive honour to play for Bolton Wanderers and it’s disappointing for it to end the way it did. I’ve made friends for life and memories that’ll never be forgotten.

"Thank you to the manager and to all the staff for your hard work every day and making me not only a better player but a better person, my teammates for welcoming me from day one and being a pleasure to represent the club with, and to the fans for taking me in like one of your own.

"I’ll be forever grateful, your support this season has been unbelievable. I’ll always be a Wanderer!"

Will Bolton be able to bring Conor Bradley back this summer?

As Evatt says, Wanderers likely needed to win promotion to bring Bradley back next season.

He has proven his quality both defensively and offensively this campaign and there will be no shortage of suitors if Bradley is allowed out on loan again this summer.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that the Reds will assess Bradley in pre-season before deciding on his future, revealing that he has been impressed by his performances for the Trotters.

The German has proven he is willing to give youth a chance, with the likes of Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Stefan Bajcetic all handed opportunities this season and Bradley could be the next to make his breakthrough at Anfield.