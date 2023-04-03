Liverpool and Manchester City loanees Conor Bradley and James Trafford have penned messages to Bolton Wanderers fans after Sunday's EFL Trophy success.

Ian Evatt's side hammered League One rivals Plymouth Argyle 4-0 in front of a massive crowd at Wembley to get their hands on their first bit of silverware for more than 30 years.

Kyle Dempsey and Dion Charles put Bolton two up inside the opening 10 minutes while Elias Kachunga's goal three minutes into the second half looked to have put the result beyond doubt and Gethin Jones' header just after the hour capped off a stunning performance.

What was Conor Bradley and James Trafford's message to Bolton fans?

It was an outstanding team display from the North West side and one deserving of their first trophy since they last won the competition in 1989.

The victory was made even more special by the 35,000 travelling Bolton fans and after the game both Bradley, on loan from Liverpool, and Trafford, on loan from Man City, took to Twitter to thank the supporters.

Could Bolton re-sign Conor Bradley and James Trafford this summer?

They're certainly both enjoying their football at Bolton but promotion is needed for Evatt's side to stand any chance of re-signing them.

Bradley's future appears a little unclear, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Calvin Ramsey ahead of him in the pecking order at Liverpool and Championship clubs linked in January.

A permanent deal would not be impossible if Bolton are promoted while they'd likely be an attractive destination if he's loaned out again.

It would be a shock to see Man City let Trafford leave permanently, however, and Evatt has predicted he'll be the number two at the Etihad next season.

The Premier League club may decide the young shot-stopper would benefit from another season out on loan but he's now ready for the Championship so Bolton will have to get promoted if they're to be in the running.