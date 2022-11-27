Conor Bradley = 9/10: Rating all of Bolton Wanderers’ summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Managing to have a very productive January earlier in the year and an excellent summer of 2021, the latest summer transfer window proved to be a rather quiet one at Bolton Wanderers.

Ian Evatt made four new additions during the summer, with it emerging that the summer was all about adding little bits of quality around an already strong core.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the campaign pans out for the Trotters, here, we take a look at Bolton’s summer additions and rate their impact out of 10.

Jack Iredale = 7/10

Arriving from Cambridge United, Jack Iredale has made 20 appearances in all competitions thus far for the League One outfit.

Proving to be a versatile option, the 26-year-old has operated as a wing-back, full-back and within a back three, whilst he has managed four assists in all competitions.

Starting more often than not, the strength-in-depth that the Trotters possess on the left-side of the pitch means that he is subject to rotation on occasions.

Eoin Toal = 4/10

Completing a move from Derry City in the summer, chances to impress on the first-team stage at Bolton have been limited.

Injuries have hindered his progress thus far this season, although he did manage 90 minutes against Barrow during the week.

Toal will be hoping to compete for regular first-team action as the season progresses and will be looking to avoid any more injuries.

Owen Beck =5/10

Like Toal, Owen Beck does not have many minutes to his name in Bolton colours thus far.

With Evatt having a really competitive squad at his disposal at the University of Bolton Stadium, last Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Fleetwood Town was Beck’s first league start for the Trotters.

Putting in what his manager described as an “excellent” performance, Beck will be confident of kicking on from this point.

Conor Bradley = 9/10

Conor Bradley, like Beck, is currently on loan from Liverpool, although the 19-year-old has seen more consistent game time compared to his teammate.

Appearing 16 times in the league thus far, Bradley has chipped in with three goals and four assists, proving to be a constant source of attacking endeavour.

The electric full-back has enjoyed a mightily produce loan at the University of Bolton Stadium thus far this season, something that is reportedly now leading to him attracting interest from the Championship, although it appears he will remain with the Trotters for the rest of the campaign, a major boost for their prospects.

James Trafford = 8.5/10

James Trafford has kept eight clean sheets in 18 appearances for the Trotters this season, with the 20-year-old conceding just 15 goals in that time.

The young shot-stopper, who impressed last time out during a loan spell with the Trotters, arrived at Bolton for a second spell on loan from Manchester City in the summer.

A player with a very bright future, Trafford is thriving in-between the sticks at the University of Bolton Stadium.