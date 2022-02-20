Connor Wickham makes confident claim after scoring against former club Sunderland

Striker Connor Wickham has revealed he knew he was going to score against his former side Sunderland as MK Dons beat the Black Cats 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

It was an interesting battle between two sides at the top of the table with MK Dons running out the winners against Sunderland, but it was striker Connor Wickham who grabbed the headlines with his match winning goal.

Wickham, who spent four years on Sunderland’s books after a big money move to Wearside in 2011, struck with 14 minutes left after Ross Stewart had cancelled out Mo Eisa’s first-half opener for the Dons.

The 28-year-old revealed to the MK Dons website that he knew he’d get on the scoresheet before the game: “When you get into them positions, you have to focus and there was probably a million things that is going on and it seems as though it’s slowing down.

“I just composed myself and heard the crowd anticipate what was going to happen when I was going through one-v-one, but I knew I was going to score.

“I was confident I was going to finish it and as soon as it went past the goalkeeper.”

Wickham joined MK Dons on a short-term deal in January after being released from Preston North End having only played one game and is hoping to put his injury problems behind him.

The Verdict

It’s a cliché in football that former players always come back to haunt their old clubs, but it happens so often it should be expected.

The same happened here and for Connor Wickham to do it after his injury problems this season, it’s a huge plus for him. He’s joined a side that is pushing at the top of the table who will create chances for the former Premier League striker.

If he continues to show the composure that he did against Sunderland, it would be difficult to rule out MK Dons making a push for top two.