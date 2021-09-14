Connor Wickham makes admission after sealing Preston North End transfer

New Preston North End striker Connor Wickham has admitted to the club’s official website that he would have liked to have completed the move a lot sooner.

The 28-year-old has joined the Lancashire side on a short term contract that runs until 13th January and will be looking to make a lasting impact for North End as they look to rise up the Sky Bet Championship table under Frankie McAvoy.

Wickham had previously been without a club since the beginning of July following his release by Crystal Palace and was then taken on trial by Preston before finally sealing his much anticipated move to Deepdale yesterday.

Speaking after putting pen to paper on his contract, the former Sunderland man had this to say:

“It’s taken a little bit longer than I would have liked, having been around when the boys have been involved in games and watching their preparation and not being able to prepare the same way as what they are.

“But I’m just happy that it’s done now and I can kind of put that behind me and start to look to the future now.

“I was thankful that the club gave me the opportunity to come in in the first place and train and get my fitness back.”

The striker previously netted 11 goals in 50 games for Palace, with the player seeing much of his time at Selhurst Park disrupted due to injury, which has arguably affected his career development in more recent times.

Wickham is now in contention to feature for North End tonight in their away game against Sheffield United.

The Verdict

This signing is a bit of a gamble for Preston as they have signed a striker that hasn’t played a lot of football over the past 12 months.

Wickham does however have a point to prove and now North End have strengthened a position that has arguably needed adding to for quite some time.

If he can hit the goal trail quickly, this could prove to be a masterstroke from McAvoy and his staff.

Only time will tell if this has been a moment of genius or disaster for the club moving forwards.