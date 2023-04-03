Connor Wickham has issued a statement to Cardiff City supporters following footage of an incident emerging online over the weekend.

Cardiff suffer relegation battle blow on Saturday

The Bluebirds striker angered fans after he was found seemingly using laughing gas in the hours following the team’s dramatic derby loss to rivals Swansea City.

Wickham has been with Cardiff since signing as a free agent in February but has not had the best of starts to life in the Welsh capital, having failed to register his first goal for the team in five league appearances.

A 99th minute Ben Cabango winner consigned Sabri Lamouchi’s side to a 3-2 defeat which has left them 21st in the Championship table, just outside the relegation zone due to their superior goal difference over Huddersfield Town.

Wickham has posted a statement in regards to the video, which was also originally posted to his social media account in the hours after Saturday’s loss.

"I'm obviously aware of a video circulating on social media,” wrote Wickham, via Instagram.

"I know my responsibility as a professional.

“Playing for Cardiff City is a huge privilege, I've been so welcomed by you all and I will always give 100%.

"To lose the game the way we did yesterday hurt more than ever, even though you will feel it doesn't seem that way to me.

"I hope you can all understand and I will do my best [to] help my team and this club to achieve the best possible outcome this season!"

Wickham came off the bench for the final half hour of Saturday’s tie, with the score 2-1 in favour of the visitors.Despite an 83rd minute equaliser from Sorry Kaba, Cardiff were unable to hold on to what would’ve been a positive result.

According to Wales Online, it is understood that Cardiff have opened an investigation into the incident involving Wickham over the weekend.

Possession of laughing gas, also known as nitrous oxide, has become a hot topic in the UK, with the government set to make it a criminal offence due to “health and social harms.”

What does this mean for Wickham’s future at Cardiff?

It hasn’t been the best of starts to life in Cardiff, and this incident likely won’t help his cause when looking for a longer-term deal in the summer.

It was a disappointing result on Saturday, especially as it made it four defeats in a row for the club against their bitter rivals.

Huddersfield’s win over Middlesbrough will only dampen the mood at Cardiff, with relegation now a distinct possibility if results can’t be turned around.

The timing of this incident for Wickham has been damaging and he will have to respond with positive performances to endear himself to supporters between now and the end of the season.