Connor Wickham and Birmingham City: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen this month?

Birmingham City have registered an interest in taking Connor Wickham on loan from Crystal Palace, with Bristol City also monitoring the striker’s situation, per Alan Nixon of The Sun.

The 27-year-old has struggled for fitness in recent times and with seemingly no future at Selhurst Park, Wickham looks set to depart.

Let’s take a look at his situation as a move away from the Premier League seems likely.

What do we know so far?

Wickham’s last Palace appearance was last January, and he then went on to spend the rest of the season out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

He netted twice in 13 league appearances in that spell and it would be a surprise if Wednesday weren’t in the mix for his signature this month, but Birmingham could do with him just as desperately.

The goals have dried up for both Scott Hogan and Lucas Jutkiewicz, and they could do with some competition in the form of Wickham.

And he will be looking to prove a point with a loan move ahead of a likely permanent exit from Palace in the summer as his contract is set to expire.

Is it likely to happen this month?

It seems very likely on the basis that Wickham needs game-time and also needs to put himself in the shop window ready for a permanent summer switch.

Birmingham definitely need to add a striker to their ranks this month, but it will probably boil down to what kind of wage contribution they will offer to Palace.

It’s quite a big risk to take a chance on Wickham due to his injury record, but there’s still a goalscorer in there somewhere and he could win some valuable points for the Blues should he make the move to St. Andrews.