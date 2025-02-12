The next few months bring with them grave uncertainty for Burnley, as they're still none the wiser as to what division they'll be playing in, while off-field contract issues still linger.

No fewer than six first-team players are set to leave at the end of the campaign if nothing is done to keep them, with this season's top scorer Josh Brownhill among the bigger names.

There's still a good few months until the end of the season to sort out new deals for those set to leave, but the division Burnley are playing in could have a huge impact on who stays and who goes, so it could prove to be a very late in the day thing.

Some players who are set to leave would be great Premier League options, while others would probably only be kept if it's another season of Championship football, but until that's known, then the contract situation threatens to rumble on.

Connor Roberts is one of those soon to be out of contract stars, and his situation is one that the club need to sort as a matter of urgency, given that he's been among the first names on the team sheet throughout the campaign.

Connor Roberts' Swansea City admission will worry Burnley

Roberts came through the Swansea academy as a youngster and became a fan favourite after establishing himself in the team, with the Clarets poaching him from South Wales in the summer of 2021.

Evidently there's a huge affiliation there for Roberts, so it probably wasn't a huge surprise when he revealed earlier this season that he'd like to play for the Swans again before his career ends.

He said: "Hopefully one day I can go back to Swansea and I can be on their team for once. There will hopefully be good memories when I do go back and play for them again."

Connor Roberts' Swansea City stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 152 11 15

At 29 years of age, he'll know that his days of playing at the highest level are numbered, and he will certainly be pondering whether he can make the step-up to the Premier League again with Burnley.

Approaching the latter stages of his career, this could well be the last chance he gets to re-sign for his boyhood club, so his admission will certainly worry the Clarets, who know they're looking likely to lose their first choice right back as things stand.

Burnley already have a potential Connor Roberts replacement

Burnley perhaps preempted Roberts' departure in the summer by swooping in January to sign Oliver Sonne from Silkeborg, who, it's expected in time, will be a long-term Roberts replacement.

At the moment, though, he's an incredibly raw talent, as he proved in January when he came on against Sunderland and gave a penalty away with a rash challenge in the area, so he still has a lot to learn.

He looks promising, but in Roberts, Burnley have someone who's ready and able to step in now, and that's exactly what they need, particularly if they end up getting promoted this season.

Heading into a Premier League campaign with Sonne at right back would be a little concerning, and he still probably remains one for the future, but for now they should be doing everything in their power to replace Roberts.

The Clarets defensive unit has been the foundation of their success this term and seeing that broken up could be hugely detrimental to any hopes they have for next season, irrespective of what division they're in.