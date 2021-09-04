Connor Roberts makes Russell Martin comparison following Swansea City departure

Connor Roberts joined Burnley for an undisclosed fee on deadline day, putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at Turf Moor.

However, the 25-year-old spoke very highly of his former employers, indicating during an interview with Wales Online that there is a lot to be positive about in regard to the club and its future.

A graduate of the South Walian club’s academy system, Roberts joined Swansea at the age of nine, proceeding to make his first-team debut in January 2018 – an FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves.

Roberts has also accumulated more than 30 appearances for Wales since his 2018 debut, emerging as a regular for his national side and played every minute at Euro 2020 until breaking down with an injury in the last 16 defeat to Denmark.

Speaking to Wales Online, Roberts said when asked if there were reasons to be positive about the future of Swansea: “Of course there is.

“You always have teams where at the start of the season they might have a bit of a rocky patch or they lose a couple of players and don’t sign many or whatever.

“Then by the end of the season, they’re flying and everyone forgets about the past and what’s happened.

“They’ve obviously used the money they’ve recuperated for myself and Jamal [Lowe] and added a few nice additions and I’m sure the lad they signed from Southampton will score more goals than I would for Swansea!”

When asked by Wales Online about what it has been like to work under Russell Martin, Roberts responded: “He gives me very similar vibes to Graham Potter when he was here.

“There were plenty of games when he was here that season where we played really well and passed teams off the park and got some good results.”

The verdict

Martin’s football philosophy will take time to adapt to, but once he fully gets his players up to speed, Swansea could go on to enjoy success this season.

The 35-year-old stepped into a rebuilding project after so many key players had already departed when he stepped in, whilst a couple more have since left.

Roberts has taken an excellent chance to go and play in the Premier League and there is no doubt that he will be keeping a close eye on his former employers.

Martin’s possession-based style of play has not been met with immediate success, but the initial signs are there that better times are ahead.