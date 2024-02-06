Highlights Leeds United should look to Connor Roberts' performances at Burnley last season to determine how to best utilise him in the Championship.

Roberts' signing could address Leeds' struggles at right-back and provide a chance for Archie Gray to play in his natural midfield position.

Roberts' defensive-minded style and ability to contribute to both attacking and defensive aspects of the game make him a valuable addition for Leeds as they aim for promotion.

Leeds United must look at Connor Roberts' performances last season for Burnley when looking at the best way to use the defender in the second half of the Championship.

The Yorkshire side are hot on the heels of Southampton in the battle for automatic promotion places, sitting just one point behind the Saints in third place in the league.

With five wins in their last six games, the Whites look to be one of the most impressive sides in the division, with only Southampton in better form at the minute in the Championship.

With fine margins likely to decide who goes up this, the signing of Roberts at the end of the transfer window could make all the difference for Leeds in the last half of the season.

However, they must take inspiration from his performances at Burnley last year when finding the best role to take advantage of the Welshman's talents.

Leeds sign Connor Roberts from Burnley

With right-back being a position they have struggled with this season, Leeds made a huge signing in January by bringing in ex-Swansea City full-back Roberts on a loan deal until the summer.

17-year-old midfielder Archie Gray has been tasked with playing at full-back this year, but the signing of a defender was vital in the progression of the team, as well as giving Gray a chance to play in his natural position, after Luke Ayling and Djed Spence's exits.

The Wales international was a late addition, only moving from Burnley at the end of the transfer window following a slow month for the Whites.

He joins an ever-growing Welsh contingent at Elland Road, with Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James all current international players for the Welsh national team, and key parts of the Leeds squad.

Related Ian Harte hits out at ex-Leeds United player during Sunderland's draw with Middlesbrough Ian Harte was quick to criticise Leeds United loanee Luke Ayling's performance in the 1-1 draw between Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Roberts' performances at Burnley last season will impress Leeds

While he has struggled for minutes in the Premier League this season, Roberts' exploits in the year prior will be enough to show Farke exactly the kind of footballer he signed in January.

Roberts was one of the key players for Vincent Kompany in Burnely's Championship winning side. He started 39 of the 43 matches he played in the league as the Clarets romped to the title, earning promotion back up to the top division.

While he does like to get involved in the attacking side of the game, Roberts is a more defensive-minded full-back compared to Junior Firpo on the left-hand side. He is a player who prefers to attack on the overlap, highlighted by him only completing six successful dribbles last season for Burnley.

He is happier staying back and being that more reserved full-back, which will encourage Firpo to push forward and unlock more attacking opportunities down the left. This is in comparison to Gray already making 27 dribbles this year; the addition of Roberts could help find the balance between defence and attack, as Leeds balance a system that requires a supporting full-back with Crysencio Summerville on the left and a more reserved figure to play with the aforementioned James.

The former Swansea defender was part of a defence that achieved 16 clean sheets in the Championship last season. This included some impressive stats for him individually, including 1.1 tackles per game, 1.4 clearances per game and zero errors leading to shots throughout the league campaign.

Despite his lack of progressive dribbles, Roberts still managed six assists, while adding four goals of his own for the Clarets. His passing range is also a big positive to his game, with 19% crossing accuracy and an 88% passing accuracy giving the manager confidence in him in possession, which Leeds need from all their players.

Connor Roberts Championship statistics (2022/23) - SofaScore Appearances 43 Goals 4 Assists 6 Clean Sheets 16 Tackles per game 1.1 Clearances per game 1.4 Key passes per game 1 Cross accuracy 19%

His long throw in ability could also be an effective outlet for Leeds, opening up more set piece opportunities for the Yorkshire side as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

While he seems like an obvious upgrade on the current right-backs at the club, Roberts' signing will also give Gray more of a chance in midfield to help push on his development in the position he is more familiar with, which can only be a good thing.

Roberts hasn't played much in the Premier League for Burnley, but his performances last year have shown that he is a fantastic option in the second tier, and could be the last piece of the puzzle in Leeds' push for promotion.