Connor Roberts issues verdict ahead of Swansea City milestone

Swansea City right-back Connor Roberts has stated his astonishment as he edges closer to playing 100 games for the Welsh club.

The 24-year-old has been a key part of the squad over the last couple of seasons, and ever since making his debut at Molineux in 2018, the full-back has pushed on and always produced when called upon.

His performances for the Swans since coming into the side two years ago have even warranted international appearances for his country, Wales. Roberts netted his first goal for his nation against one of their fiercest rivals, Ireland.

Now, the right-back is aiming to hit 100 appearances for the club and he could do so by the end of the campaign as he is now just eight games away from reaching the milestone.

Speaking to Swansea’s official website, Roberts said: “When I was a little boy I just wanted to play one game for Swansea City. That was it. Now I’m approaching 100.

“After that game at Wolves I was thinking it would be nice to play a few more games and maybe score a goal.”

The Verdict

Roberts has been a big player for Swansea over the past couple of seasons, and he has played with a confidence that not many have when coming through the ranks.

He’s been hit with hurdles and overcome them, and is now hoping to become a full-time Wales international, especially with Chris Gunter failing to find a place in Reading’s starting XI.

If he can reach 100 appearances for his club before the season is out then it would be a great landmark that could be used to spur Roberts on to go and achieve more with the Swans.

Steve Cooper’s side still have a great opportunity to get into the play-offs but must find a way to become more consistent.