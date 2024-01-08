Highlights Connor Roberts could potentially join Leeds United this January as a replacement for Djed Spence.

Roberts issued a message to Ethan Ampadu, congratulating him on his performance and goals in the FA Cup.

Leeds United are currently in a comfortable position inside the top six of the Championship table and looking for reinforcements in the right-back position.

Connor Roberts has issued a message to Ethan Ampadu on social media amid speculation over a potential move to Leeds United this January.

It was reported last week that the Burnley defender could be on his way to Elland Road during the current winter market.

The departure of Djed Spence back to Tottenham Hotspur has led to questions over whether a replacement will be signed before the 1 February deadline.

Roberts’ name has emerged as a potential arrival, with the full-back having fallen down the pecking order of Vincent Kompany’s side in recent months.

The 28-year-old has made just 12 Premier League appearances for the Clarets this campaign, with just eight of those coming as starts.

Roberts’ message to Ampadu

Ampadu was selected as captain of the Leeds side last weekend as the team earned safe passage into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win over Peterborough United.

Roberts issued a message to his fellow Welshman, with the midfielder bagging a brace for Daniel Farke’s team as they knocked out League One opposition.

“Skipdog,” wrote Roberts, via Instagram.

Roberts’ last start for Burnley was in a 3-0 loss to Brentford on 21 October, with the defender dropping to the bench in favour of Vitinho instead.

The Wales international had previously been an important part of Kompany’s first team squad, featuring 43 times in the club’s promotion success last season.

He contributed four goals and six assists as the Lancashire outfit earned top spot in the second division with an impressive 101 points.

Ampadu has done well since joining Leeds last summer from Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £7 million.

The 23-year-old has played in all 26 of the Whites’ Championship games so far this campaign, contributing one assist from 26 starts.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently fourth in the second tier table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Farke will be aiming to guide the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The gap to seventh place Hull City is nine points, giving Leeds a comfortable position inside the top six.

The win over the Posh on Sunday also saw the Yorkshire outfit move into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The draw to determine their next opponents will take place this evening prior to Manchester United’s trip to Wigan Athletic.

Next up for Leeds is the visit of Cardiff City on 13 January.

Roberts could be a good signing for Leeds

Leeds are now looking a little light at right-back, with Luke Ayling the only recognised player for that position in the squad.

Archie Gray has shown he can fill in at full-back if needed, but that is putting a lot of pressure on a teenager with the team fighting for promotion.

Roberts showed last season that he can be a big contributor in a team fighting for promotion.

He would be a smart signing, as the Welshman would also be a positive fit for Farke’s style of play.